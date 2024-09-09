EVs to reach cost parity with ICE in 2 years: Gadkari

With falling lithium-ion battery prices, electric vehicles (EVs) can now maintain cost without subsidies but it is for the Finance and Heavy Industries Ministries to decide if incentives need to be given to electric vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Speaking at the annual session of Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) at New Delhi, Mr. Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said within two years, the cost of EVs will be the same as petrol and diesel counterparts.

“First of all, I am not against any subsidies. I don’t have any problem,” Mr. Gadkari said when asked if more incentives were needed to accelerate electric mobility as adoption in India has not been as expected.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based research think tank CMSR Consultancy said 60% of Mumbai’s population was inclined to purchase from companies that transition to electric vehicles.

The data in the report titled “Consumer perceptions and insights in the last mile delivery sector for the transition to electric vehicles” found that Pune had the largest share (87%) of people expressing interest to buy from companies that transition to EV.

People aged between 31-40 were the most likely — 72% of them— to make a purchase from EV-transitioning companies. The report also mentioned that Pune had the largest share (87%) of people recommending such companies. Mumbai had the smallest share with just 58% of them expressing interest in recommending companies that have green transition. Pune also had the largest share (86%) of people who were willing to switch brands to the competitor, if it transitions to EV. Mumbai had the lowest share with just 51% of them willing to switch to greener brands.

The study “ensures a comprehensive understanding of regional nuances, positioning this study as a critical tool for companies to gauge public sentiment and refine their sustainability strategies” said Gajendra Rai, Director , Research at CSMR consultants in a webinar.

To be sure, the study involves small sample of just about 3800 people surveyed in just 10 cities. A larger sample would reflect more accurate results.

(With inputs from PTI)

