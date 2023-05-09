ESIC doctors perform two complex procedures in a single day

May 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Heart Team of ESIC Super Speciality Hospital, Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad, performed two very challenging, high risk and complex procedures in a single day. Both the procedures were performed free of cost.

The patients include a 78-year-old man who underwent Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and another 46-year-old woman who underwent Hybrid Transcatheter Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR) on April 26, 2023.

Burhan underwent coronary artery bypass surgery in 2016. He had exertional angina and breathlessness about three months back. Doctors diagnosed him with degenerative calcific severe aortic stenosis and advised him for aortic valve replacement. Burhan underwent TAVI procedure successfully in the vascular lab under general anaesthesia on April 26. Post-procedure, the patient was shifted to post-operative ward on temporary pacing and ventilator. He was extubated and ambulated the very next day and is ready for discharge.

The second patient, Savitri, who came to ESIC after she was diagnosed with thoracic aortic aneurysm at a private hospital. Her aneurysmal sac was compressing upon the left main stem bronchus with complete collapse of the left lung, and she was surviving only on one lung. On April 26, the patient underwent complete neck vessel debranching with anastomosis to ascending aorta with trifurcated dacron graft on beating heart without the use of heart lung machine with constant monitoring of cerebral oximetry and systemic blood pressures to avoid any cerebral hypoxia in the operation theatre.

ESIC management said that the procedure of this magnitude was possible due to the perfect approach of the heart team of CVTS surgeons, cardiologist and cardiac anaesthetist. The team also included CVTS OT nurses, lab technicians, nurses in post-operative ward and technical staff in OT and cath lab.