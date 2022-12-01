Ernakulam leading in district school Kalolsavam

December 01, 2022 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading the overall point tally at the Ernakulam Revenue District School Kalolsavam held at various venues in North Paravur on Wednesday.

Ernakulam bagged 541 points followed by North Paravur educational sub-district with 523 points. Aluva was placed third in the list with 480 points. Mattancherry (467) and Perumbavoor (464) were at the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the school-wise lead position, Hidyathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, was leading with 159 points. St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam (154), and St. Mary’s HSS, Kolencherry (144), were at the second and third places respectively.

In the Sanskrit Kalolsavam (high school section), Aluva was leading with 65 points. Perumbavoor and North Paravur were tied for the second place with 60 points each. Vypeen was leading the point tally in the high school section of the Arabic Kalolsavam with 69 points. Aluva and Kothamangalam were tied at the second place with 67 points each.