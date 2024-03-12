March 12, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

The district-level consultation meeting headed by the District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works Department B. Chandra Mohan on precautionary measures to be taken ahead of summer season was held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

Various measures to be taken by the district administration to help the public tackle the heat in the coming season were discussed.

He instructed the officials to ensure proper supply of drinking water to all houses in the rural and urban areas. Further, he asked them to create new water sources, if any, to fulfil the water needs of the surging population.

“In places where there were no chances of new water sources, water should be incessantly supplied through water tankers and pipelines,” instructed Mr. Chandra Mohan.

He directed officials to speed up disposal of necessary certificates to the public without any delay.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar were also present at the meeting.

