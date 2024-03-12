GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Ensure proper supply of drinking water to all houses’

March 12, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The district-level consultation meeting headed by the District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary to Government, Public Works Department B. Chandra Mohan on precautionary measures to be taken ahead of summer season was held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.  

Various measures to be taken by the district administration to help the public tackle the heat in the coming season were discussed.  

He instructed the officials to ensure proper supply of drinking water to all houses in the rural and urban areas. Further, he asked them to create new water sources, if any, to fulfil the water needs of the surging population.  

“In places where there were no chances of new water sources, water should be incessantly supplied through water tankers and pipelines,” instructed Mr. Chandra Mohan.  

He directed officials to speed up disposal of necessary certificates to the public without any delay.

Collector M. S. Sangeetha and Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar were also present at the meeting.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.