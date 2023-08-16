HamberMenu
Enforcement wing of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety collects ₹1.45 crore fine for safety violations

Officials inspected 8,334 vehicles in which 1,190 were given challans netting a penalty of ₹1.45 crore

August 16, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement wing of the Joint Commissioner (South Chennai) of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has earned a revenue of ₹1.45 crore by levying penalty on vehicles for various violations in the month of July. The Enforcement wing with the coordination of Regional Transport Commissioners and Motor Vehicle Inspectors collected the huge revenue through repeated inspections and action based on complaints received from the public. 

A senior official of the Enforcement wing of the Joint Commissioner (South) office said the penalty was collected for violations covering overloading of goods in freight vehicles, transporting parcels in omni-buses, overloading of passengers, overspeeding, plying without fitness certificate and also from vehicles operating without paying road taxes. During the month of July the officials of the Enforcement wing led by Joint Commissioner (South) A.A. Muthu inspected a total of 8,334 vehicles in which 1,190 were provided challans netting a penalty of ₹1.45 crore. 

The officials said ₹79 lakh of the total penalty of ₹1.45 crore, was collected for overloading of goods in freight vehicles alone and from vehicles plying without permit or paying road taxes.

The Enforcement wing officials to comply with the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety guidelines have taken up intensive checking along with the City Traffic police to collect fines from vehicle users for violations of not wearing helmets, driving without seatbelts, speaking over mobile phone while driving and overspeeding. 

The officials of the Enforcement wing of the Joint Commissioner (South) are continuing with the rigorous inspections of various highway stretches and arterial roads to prevent road safety violations.

