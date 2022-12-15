EMRI GHS, University of Wisconsin sign MoU to improve ambulatory animal healthcare services

December 15, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between GVK EMRI Green Health Services and University of Wisconsin on Thursday at the office of EMRI Kompally in Hyderabad. The MoU aims to improve acute ambulatory animal healthcare services in India.

On this occasion, K Krishnam Raju, Director, GVK EMRI GHS exchanged MoU documents with Prof Dr Christopher W Olsen from the Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. The focus of collaboration between these two organizations for the next five years will be on strengthening animal health services including foundation and refresher training of veterinarians and para-vets of mobile veterinary ambulances.

Krishnam Raju emphasized on the potential growing role of EMRI GHS in animal health services, 1962 mobile medical units in particular. He mentioned that EMRI is operating more than 800 animal ambulances spread in 5 states across India which include Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand.

