Elephant sculpture likely from 3 B.C. found in Odisha

May 17, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The monolithic rock cut elephant figure is an important symbol of Buddhism, said Historian Anil Dhir  

The Hindu Bureau

The discovery was made last month by an INTACH team. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has found an ancient rock sculpted elephant in the Kanas block of Puri district.

The sculpted elephant looks very similar to a rock cut elephant found at Dhaulagiri, which has been dated by historians to the third century BCE (272-231 B.C), one of the oldest known.

The discovery was made last month by an INTACH team comprising of Anil Dhir and Deepak Nayak during exploration of monuments in the Daya River Valley.

“The surrounding region where the elephant was found is rich in Buddhist antiquities, discovered over the last few years. In fact, the surrounding regions of Gada Balabhadrapur like Delanga, Kanas, Aragada, Naranagada, Tipuri, Sirai Dandapata have yielded many Buddhist antiquities,” said INTACH member Anil Dhir.

The sculpted elephant looks very similar to a rock cut elephant found at Dhaulagiri. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Dhir said the monolithic rock cut elephant figure, the laterite pillar and other ancient stone blocks were all symbols of the Buddhism that once flourished in the region. A systematic archaeological excavation will yield many more artifacts, he hoped.

According to INTACH, the Gada Balabhadrapur elephant is very similar to the other three monolithic elephants found across Odisha, all of which have been studied and acknowledged to be from early times. The most notable among these rock elephants is seen at Kaima in Jajpur, which is an exact copy.  Even the stone pillar near the elephant at Kaima is replicated at the Gada Balabhadrapur site. There are other similar pillars which lie underground according to villagers.

The rock elephant at Sitabinj in Keonjhar and the one at Dhauli are other examples. 

According to different Buddhist scriptures and the Jataka Tales, Buddha, in his previous births as Boddhisatva, incarnated in the form of elephant. The elephant is a prominent emblem of Buddhism.

