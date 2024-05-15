ADVERTISEMENT

Electric poles on Wireless Road pose threat to commuters

Published - May 15, 2024 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Wireless Road in Tiruchi has been relaid without relocating the electric poles.   | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Widening of Wireless Road in the city without relocating the electricity poles has raised safety concerns among residents of the locality.

The poles were supposed to be relocated ahead of the blacktopping of the road. As the work has not been done, the electric poles now stand well inside the road, constricting the road space.

Residents express concern over the poles, saying they pose a danger to the safety of commuters. “I am scared to let my son out to go and ride his bicycle,” a resident on Wireless Road said.

The road work was completed last week. “When they started milling on the road it turned dusty and I was coughing due to my breathing problems. Now these poles pose a problem for motorists. Hope they would relocate them,” said a shopkeeper on Wireless Road.

When contacted, Tangedco officials said the poles would be relocated after receiving funds from the Corporation.

The road widening project on Wireless Road began on January at an estimate of ₹6.5 crore. The 1.8-km road serves five wards namely, K.K. Nagar, Airport, Khajamalai, Kottapattu, and K. Sathanur, linking Airport and K.K Nagar.

