Election song banned, claims AAP; only told to modify content: CEO

April 29, 2024 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that the Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has imposed a ban on its Lok Sabha campaign song, Jail ka Jawab Vote se Denge, citing that it shows the ruling BJP at the Centre and probe agencies in a “bad light”.

However, the CEO’s office refuted the charge, saying they did not ban the song but asked the party to modify its content since it “violated” the advertising code of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

BJP complaint

The action against the song came after the CEO’s office received a complaint from the BJP, which alleged that the song made “unverified and false allegations” against its party candidates.

In a letter to AAP, the CEO’s office said some images and phrases used in the song are “slanderous” and make “criticism of the ruling party on the basis of unverified facts”.

It said the images showing a crowd carrying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s photos, in which he is shown behind bars, cast aspersions on the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Atishi accused the Election Commission of becoming a “political weapon of the BJP and turning a blind eye to its violations”. “The campaign song does not mention the BJP or violate the Model Code. It only features factual videos and incidents,” she said. 

