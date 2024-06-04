Election Results 2024: How are the key candidates faring?

With the counting of votes underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, here is how the key contenders in the fray are faring. The BJP-led NDA is currently leading, the Opposition’s INDIA bloc has put up a stiff contest this time crossing the 200 mark.

Among the prominent candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading at the moment in Varanasi with 49,859 votes ahead of Congress’s Ajay Rai. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading in both Kerala’s Wayanad and Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats.

As per initial trends, jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is leading in Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. In the Hasan Lok Sabha constituency, Karnataka MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna who is currently in police custody over sexual harassment charges is leading by a significant margin over Congress’s Shreyas M Patel.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gained major leads in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats. As per the Election Commission figures at 11 a.m., the Congress leader was leading by a margin of 1 lakh votes from Wayanad and 50,000 votes from Rae Bareli. Mr. Gandhi won from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2019 by a margin by getting 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197. He is fighting the 2024 contest against CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP’s state chief K Surendran. In Rae Bareli, his nearest rival is Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP.

Amit Shah

In the fray to retain the Gandhinagar seat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is leading over Congress candidate Sonal Patel by a margin of over two lakh votes, as of 11 a.m. One of the keenly watched contests in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the seat has been a BJP bastion for long, having sent stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani to Parliament. In the 2019 polls, Mr. Shah defeated Congress leader C J Chavda by 5.57 lakh votes. This year, the Congress has fielded Sonal Ramanbhai Patel from the seat.

Amritpal Singh

As per initial trends, pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is leading in Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Arrested by the Punjab Police from Moga’s Rode village last April and charged under the National Security Act, the chief of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit has gained a lead of over 60,000 votes against his nearest rival candidate, Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira, as of 11 a.m. As an Independent candidate, Amritpal Singh focused on the release of former Sikh militants from prison, ending the drug menace in Punjab and protecting the Sikh identity. He is currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act.

Supriya Sule

In Baramati, which has been one of the most riveting contests in the 2024 elections, sitting NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has secured a major lead over her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Pawar-versus-Pawar tussle is the fallout of a split in the original NCP last year when Ajit Pawar sided with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena along with his loyalist MLAs. A three-term MP from Baramati, Ms. Sule was leading by around 8,000 votes, as per trends at 11.30 a.m.

Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka MP and suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna who is currently in police custody over sexual harassment charges is leading by a significant margin in the Hasan Lok Sabha constituency. He was taken into custody last week after landing in Bengaluru more than a month after he fled the country in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations.

Early trends showed that Mr. Revanna’s closest rival is Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel. The Hasan seat has historically been a stronghold of the JD(S) with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda representing the constituency many times in the past. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Revanna emerged victorious, securing 676,606 votes, while Manju A of the BJP received 535,282 votes, resulting in a victory margin of 141,324 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Subrat Pathak, early election results show.

