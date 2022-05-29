Eight years of BJP rule has caused only misery to people: Alagiri

The party has not fulfilled any of its election promises, says TNCC president

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday slammed the eight-year rule of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that the party has not fulfilled any of its election promises and has only indulged in anti-people activities.

“The BJP rule over the last eight years has caused only untold miseries and pain to the citizens of the country, and the party is working hard only on dividing people on communal lines. The BJP cannot hide this no matter how many thousands of crores it spends on advertisements,” he said.

According to the Congress leader, the demonetisation announced in 2016 had led to 140 persons losing their lives, 35 lakh people losing their livelihood and the country’s economy taking a hit. The BJP had claimed that over ₹5 lakh crores of black money would be unearthed but over 96% of the money in circulation had returned to the banks, proving that the government’s claims were false.

“Under Mr. Modi’s rule, there has been bank frauds to the tune of ₹5.30 lakh crore; 23 persons have cheated the banks and have escaped from India. Some of them, such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, are close to Mr. Modi,” Mr. Alagiri claimed.

He also contended that the claim of the government doubling farmers income, making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024, claims of strengthening the Indian Rupee had failed.

“Mr. Modi must clarify how long it will take to fulfil the BJP’s promises. The untold miseries of the people continue growing under the BJP’s rule over the last eight years. The price of petrol and diesel have risen a lot under the party even when global crude oil prices were falling,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri was of the view that the people of the country would teach the BJP a fitting lesson in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.