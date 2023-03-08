ED quizzes C.M Raveendran for second day in a row

March 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned C.M. Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday for the second day in a row in connection with the money-laundering case registered in relation to the alleged commission paid for the LIFE Mission housing project of the Kerala government at Wadakkanchery, Thrissur.

Mr. Raveendran, who reached the office of the agency here around 8 a.m, left by around 8.30 p.m. On Tuesday, the agency had grilled him for over nine hours.

He was asked to turn up for the second consecutive day as the agency wanted to gather more information from him on the alleged pay-off in awarding the contract for the LIFE Mission project. The agency had booked a case against the accused for money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raveendran had failed to turn up before the agency on February 27 for interrogation stating that the State Assembly was in session. The agency had issued another summons on March 1 asking him to appear before it on March 7. The ED had earlier questioned him in connection with the money-laundering case registered following the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The investigation agency had earlier arrested M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, in connection with the case. Mr. Sivasankar is currently in judicial custody.

The case, according to the investigating agency, is that a huge amount was siphoned off by the accused as commission from the funds released by an overseas organisation for the housing project. The agency contended that the money found in the bank locker of Swapna Suresh, another accused in the money-laundering case booked earlier, was part of the commission the accused had received.