ED issues provisional attachment order under PML act on properties worth ₹ 52.73 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai Zonal Office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs. 52.73 Crore located in Navi Mumbai in the case of Monarch Universal Group under the section of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on Friday.

The ED took action on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Maharashtra Police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 against Monarch Universal Group’s Gopal Amarlal Thakur, Hasmukh Amarlal Thakur and others for cheating and defrauding the genuine flat buyers by collecting money from them for selling flats and not registering the same in their name.

Investigation revealed that Mr. Gopal Thakur diverted and siphoned off a huge amount of investors’ money to its various sister entities and through a complex web of money trail, parked substantial Proceeds of Crime (PoC) with various builders of Navi Mumbai, namely Baba Homes Builders and Developers, Lakhani Builders Pvt. Ltd, Monarch Solitaire LLP and others.

The ED said, “Monarch Group and its directors sold the same flats to multiple flat buyers. They took loans from a Non-Bank financial company (NBFC) and mortgaged the already sold flats without the knowledge of the customers.”

Mr. Gopal Thakur was arrested on 1 July 2021 and is in judicial custody. A Prosecution Complaint in this case was filed on 26 August 2021 and the Special PMLA Court took cognizance of it.

