ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Survey: Telangana stands third in SDG target in reducing MMR

January 31, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State is in top 10 in couple of other health heads, notes the document tabled in Parliament today

The Hindu Bureau

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, Telangana ranked third among eight States which achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target to reduce Maternal Mortality Rate to less than 70 per lakh live births by 2020. The States include Kerala (19), Maharashtra (33), Telangana (43), Andhra Pradesh (45), Tamil Nadu (54), Jharkhand (56), Gujarat (57) and Karnataka (69).

In terms of out of pocket expenditure as percentage of total health expenditure for 2019-19, Telangana stood at ninth position with 48 % being the State’s out of pocket expenditure. The lowest OOPE was in Karnataka (33.3 %) and the highest was in Uttar Pradesh (71.3 %). Andhra Pradesh ranked fifth highest with 63.2 % expenditure.

In the government health expenditure as percentage of total health expenditure, Telangana is positioned at number 10 in the country with 40.9 % being government health expenditure. The lowest spending was by Uttar Pradesh (24.8 %) and the highest spending was by Uttarakhand (61 %). Andhra Pradesh (31.7 %) has the fifth lowest spending on the government health budget.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US