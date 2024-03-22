Echoes of Arrakis: unravelling the sonic splendour of ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premium

March 22, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

In ‘Dune: Part Two’, the shifting sands murmur sinister secrets, echoing familiar melodies that render sound an almost tangible presence, and proving that on Arrakis, silence may be as scant as water itself

Did your friendly-neighbourhood cinephile drag you to the nearest IMAX screen exalting the cinematic prowess of their French-Canadian messiah to ensure the most ‘complete’ cinematic experience? Though IMAX screens in India don’t have quite as much of the ‘oomph’ factor as their original American counterparts, purists take great pride in relishing the most premium movie-watching experience that money can offer. Especially when it comes to the likes of the film in question. Beyond visual spectacle Few films possess the power to transport audiences to realms beyond imagination quite like Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up to 2021’s Dune. What most of us tend to forget, however, is that the “IMAX experience” in question has more to offer than Greg Frasier’s jaw-dropping wide shots, sprawled from ceiling to floor. As the curtain rises on Arrakis once again, it’s not just the awe-inspiring visuals that captivate; it’s the audacious aural landscape that beckons the audience into this notoriously unforgiving world, where the scorching sands whisper under the light of the eclipsed Arrakeen sun. ALSO READ ‘Dune: Part Two’ movie review: Denis Villeneuve’s sequel is an epic, planet-levelling conclusion event

The philosophy of sound design

In a departure from conventional approaches to sci-fi sound design, Villeneuve and his team opted for documentary-style realism, eschewing flashy effects to make way for authenticity and immersion. From the subtle rustle of spice-saturated sands beneath Fremen feet to the ominous buzz of the Ornithopters, nothing is superfluous; every sound serves to deepen our understanding of the world.

Principal to the ethos of Dune’s sound design was the concept of “distant familiarity.” In crafting the sonic landscape of Arrakis, the filmmakers sought to strike a delicate balance between the alien and the familiar — imbuing the world with a sense of otherworldly mystique while tethering it to recognisable elements that resonate with audiences on a primal level.

ADVERTISEMENT

This approach gave the film a sense of verisimilitude (previously employed by the late Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson while crafting his haunting score for Villeneuve’s 2016 sci-fi, Arrival) allowing us to escape the confines of our theatres and escape for three odd hours to a world far, far away, while fully retaining a visceral connection to our own experiences and emotions.

Sandworms and the power of myth

Central to this sonic tapestry are the ‘Shai-Hulud’ themselves — towering colossi that stalk the desert with an almost godlike aura. Instead of portraying them as mere monsters, Villeneuve wanted to evoke a sense of reverence, a feeling of awe and wonder, that he has even likened to the iconic (and now Oscar-winning) kaiju, Godzilla. The result is a subtle yet powerful symphony of sounds, from the low, guttural groans of the sandworms to the chilling ophidian hissing as they approach. The venerated beasts are even summoned through the ritualistic (and oddly satisfying) ‘gunking’ of the Fremen thumpers. It’s a testament to the power of sound to evoke emotion, turning these creatures into something mythical and truly unforgettable.