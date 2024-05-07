EC warns political parties against misuse of AI-based tools

May 07, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

Amid the row over the doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Election Commission of India on Monday issued directions to political parties, on responsible and ethical use of social media in election campaigning. The poll body asked them to remove fake content within three hours of it coming to the parties’ notice.

In an advisory to political parties, the EC also warned against misuse of AI-based tools to create deepfakes that distort information or propagate misinformation, emphasising the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

In the doctored video, Mr. Shah is allegedly heard saying that the BJP government would scrap quotas for Dalits, tribals and Other Backward Classes.

In a statement here, the EC said it has brought to the notice of political parties, the existing legal provisions that govern the regulatory framework against the use of misinformation and impersonation using deepfakes. This includes the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the Indian Penal Code, and framework of the twin acts namely the Representation of People Act, 1950 and 1951, and the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

In view of these existing legal provisions, amongst other directions, the parties have been specifically directed to refrain from publishing and circulating deepfake audios or videos; disseminate any misinformation or information which is patently false, untrue or misleading in nature; refrain from posting derogatory content towards women; abstain from using children in campaigns; and avoid depicting violence or harm to animals.

The parties have been directed to promptly remove any such content within three hours of bringing it to their notice, warn the person responsible in their party, report unlawful information and fake user accounts to respective platforms, and escalate persistent issues to the Grievance Appellate Committee under Rule 3A of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.