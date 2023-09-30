EC grants AAP national party status; withdraws it for the TMC, CPI, and NCP

September 30, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - New Delhi

In a big boost to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday accorded it the status of a national party while withdrawing the same status for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

With the removal of the NCP, the CPI and the TMC, there are now only six national parties in the country — the BJP, the Congress, the National People’s Party (NPP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the latest addition, the AAP.

According to EC’s rules, a party gets national status if it’s recognised as a State party in four States. For recognition as a State party, it has to secure at least 6% of the valid votes polled, and two seats each in the State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The AAP has the status of a national party as it secured nearly 13% of the vote share and five seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls earlier this year, making it a State party in four States — Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

“National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all. Crores of people of the country have taken us till here. People expect a lot from us. Today, people have given us this huge responsibility. Lord, bless us so that we can fulfil this responsibility well,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The EC’s announcement comes a week after the Karnataka High Court directed the election body to pass an order before April 13 in the matter. Thus, the Karnataka polls on May 10 would be the AAP’s first election as a “national party”.

On the other hand, it was a setback for the TMC, CPI and NCP, with the poll body withdrawing their national party status citing the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Under the provisions of the Symbols Act, candidates put up by registered unrecognised political parties in elections are allotted election symbols by the Returning Officers of the constituencies concerned after the last date for withdrawal of candidature as per availability. Thus, the party cannot use a single poll symbol across the country.

The NCP lost its status as a State party in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya; the CPI in West Bengal and Odisha; while the TMC was derecognised as a State party in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

NCP leader and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule said that they would have to accept the order and study it. “Once we receive the official order copy, we will study the reason. Beyond this, I have nothing to comment,” she said.

The NCP and TMC are recognised as State parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya, respectively, based on their electoral performance in the Assembly polls.

The EC also revoked the State party status granted to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Andhra Pradesh, People’s Democratic Alliance in Manipur, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Puducherry, Revolutionary Socialist Party in West Bengal, and the Mizoram People’s Conference in Mizoram.

The Tipra Motha in Tripura, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, and Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya were granted “recognised State political party” status.

A recognised political party enjoys privileges like a reserved party symbol, free broadcast time on state-run television and radio, consultation in the setting of election dates, and providing inputs for setting electoral rules and regulations.