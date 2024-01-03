Dwarka police deported 377 foreign nationals in 2023

January 03, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - New Delhi

As many as 377 foreign nationals were deported last year as a result of the Dwarka district police’s crackdown on illegal residents, police said on Wednesday.

As per officials, the district police began a comprehensive action plan to root out foreign nationals residing illegally in Dwarka, with the intelligence inputs from teams of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, leading to the apprehension of 377 foreign nationals from Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden, Dabri, and Bindapur.

The foreign nationals, primarily belonging to Nigeria, Ghana, Uzbekistan, Côte d’Ivoire, China, and Uganda, were apprehended and deported for failing to produce a valid visa, police added.

“The foreign nationals were produced before the Foreigners Registration Office, which ordered their deportation, and accordingly, we have sent them to a detention centre,” said DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.