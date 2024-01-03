GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dwarka police deported 377 foreign nationals in 2023

January 03, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 377 foreign nationals were deported last year as a result of the Dwarka district police’s crackdown on illegal residents, police said on Wednesday.

As per officials, the district police began a comprehensive action plan to root out foreign nationals residing illegally in Dwarka, with the intelligence inputs from teams of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, leading to the apprehension of 377 foreign nationals from Uttam Nagar, Mohan Garden, Dabri, and Bindapur.

The foreign nationals, primarily belonging to Nigeria, Ghana, Uzbekistan, Côte d’Ivoire, China, and Uganda, were apprehended and deported for failing to produce a valid visa, police added.

“The foreign nationals were produced before the Foreigners Registration Office, which ordered their deportation, and accordingly, we have sent them to a detention centre,” said DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.