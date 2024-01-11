Dwarka couple dies of suffocation after leaving coal brazier burning overnight

January 11, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

A couple in west Delhi’s Dwarka died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas after they left a coal brazier burning in their room, police said on Wednesday.

Police received a PCR call at 9.30 a.m. at the Dwarka Sector 23 Police Station, where the caller claimed he heard his neighbours’ child crying. After knocking on their front door and receiving no response, the caller broke open a window to enter the house, only to see the couple lying on the floor unconscious, said the police.

Upon reaching the spot at Pochampur village, police found 22-year-old Manav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba, his 20-year-old wife Neha, as well as their two-month-old son, all in unconscious condition. The three victims were rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital in a PCR van, where they were declared dead, police added.

“The baby is admitted to the ICU. Earlier, his oxygen levels dropped, but he is now stable, and is being looked after by a family member,” said an official.

As per the police, there was a small window in the house of the deceased, which was locked. The couple lived in a one-bedroom house and worked as labourers in the Capital.

An inquiry was conducted at the spot, which revealed that the couple was suffocated by the smoke emanating from the brazier. DCP (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan added that forensic teams are inspecting the scene, and inquest proceedings (carried out in the case of unnatural death) were being done under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

