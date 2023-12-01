DU council paves way for dual degree system for students

December 01, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Academic Council of Delhi University (DU) on Thursday approved a proposal that will allow students to earn two academic degrees simultaneously — one through full-time physical mode and the other through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

This was done under the guidelines issued by the National Education Policy 2020, said the university, adding that the proposal was approved 11 months after the constitution of a committee to recommend modalities for the implementation of the process.

Fifteen members of the council signed a dissent note against the proposal, arguing that the idea of a student pursuing a programme through ODL while being enrolled in a full-time course is “unsound”.

“The full-time nature of an academic programme necessitates full-time engagement and students should not be allowed to divert their attention from the main subject of study. Pursuing two programmes simultaneously will lead to a dilution of the academic process and make academics more about a mere collection of paper degrees,” the note read.

