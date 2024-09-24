DU asks students to remove banners, posters before union election

Days before the DUSU elections, a notice from the Delhi University’s Chief Election Officer on Monday afternoon, directed students to remove banners and printed posters, adding that strict action will be taken if they are not removed within 24 hours.

The notification read that students have been directed to follow the provisions of the Lyngdoh Committee, which state that students are allowed to campaign via handmade posters only at select locations on campus. The campus, however, is flooded with posters and banners with their names, and their party names.

The notification read, “The DUSU election office is keeping a close watch over the display of banners, posters and the number of vehicles used in rallies and other modes of canvassing by different candidates. These should be strictly in the limits as mentioned in the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.”

It further added, “You are directed to remove the banners and printed posters bearing your name and ballot number within 24 hours of receipt of this mail failing which strict action will be initiated.”

