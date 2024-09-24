GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DU asks students to remove banners, posters before union election

Published - September 24, 2024 01:00 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The DU campus littered with printed posters.

The DU campus littered with printed posters.

Days before the DUSU elections, a notice from the Delhi University’s Chief Election Officer on Monday afternoon, directed students to remove banners and printed posters, adding that strict action will be taken if they are not removed within 24 hours.

The notification read that students have been directed to follow the provisions of the Lyngdoh Committee, which state that students are allowed to campaign via handmade posters only at select locations on campus. The campus, however, is flooded with posters and banners with their names, and their party names.

The notification read, “The DUSU election office is keeping a close watch over the display of banners, posters and the number of vehicles used in rallies and other modes of canvassing by different candidates. These should be strictly in the limits as mentioned in the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.”

It further added, “You are directed to remove the banners and printed posters bearing your name and ballot number within 24 hours of receipt of this mail failing which strict action will be initiated.”

Published - September 24, 2024 01:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.