DTC employee held for rape, blackmail of former colleague

August 24, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee was arrested for raping a former colleague, shooting videos of the act, and using the same to blackmail her for sexual favours, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Following the incident, a friend of the accused approached the 33-year-old woman and, on the pretext of getting the videos of the assault deleted, raped her. She was raped by another accomplice of the main accused in a similar manner, the officer said. The victim, a former DTC employee, was assaulted between 2021 and 2022, the police said.

The police have registered a case at the Timarpur police station under IPC sections, including 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“Teams have been formed to nab the other accused,” the officer said.

