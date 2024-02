February 25, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai district Collector M. S. Sangeetha has banned flying of drones over Madurai city and district limit for two days on February 27 and 28 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Flying drone or any other unmanned flying objects over locations like Madurai Airport and its surrounding areas where the Prime Minister will be visiting and staying on two days is banned.

Strict action would be taken those who violate the orders, said a press release.