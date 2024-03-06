GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft Madurai Master Plan released for public perusal

March 06, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Collector M.S. Sangeetha speaks at a meeting convened to release Madurai Master Plan 2041 at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha speaks at a meeting convened to release Madurai Master Plan 2041 at the Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The draft of Madurai Master Plan 2041 was released by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning at a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday for the perusal of public and trade bodies.  

Collector M.S. Sangeetha, who presided over the meeting, said that suggestions and corrections required to be made to the draft should be carried out within 40 days.    Officials who presented the master plan said that by 2041 the district’s population was expected to grow by 11 lakhs and the development of various industrial sectors was essential to generate jobs for the surging population.  

While Information Technology (IT) sector was expected to grow in the district, the growth of industrial sector was not on par with what it was expected in the previous Master plan, the officials said.  “The main boost for Madurai’s economy is hotels and restaurants through the tourism sector. So concerted efforts must be made to improve the tourism sector in an innovative way,” officials said.  

“As calculated, by 2041 three lakh persons would be in need of jobs. As agriculture is one of the important job providing sectors in the district, more cold storage units and value addition centres could be established to improve the potential of agricultural sector,” the officials said.  Airport expansion was crucial for Madurai as without which transport of goods, especially perishables, cannot be undertaken in a big way.  

Representatives of MADITSSIA and Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed their view that the time given for the course correction was not enough. “We are not communicated properly about the meetings and also there were lot be studied regarding the classification of industrial and residential areas,” they said.  

They demanded allocation of a huge chunk of dedicated land for setting up industries as the growth of this sector was abysmal in the district. The arid land along Madurai -Thoothukudi National Highway was ideal to be developed as an industrial corridor as it will make export-import easier.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.