April 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Renowned surgeon and Padma Shri awardee, Dr. P. Raghu Ram has become the first and only doctor from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in over 400 years to be appointed international advisor to the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Scotland. He is currently the director of KIMS Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases in Hyderabad. In this role, Mr. Ram would be providing strategic guidance and advise to the Royal College from India.