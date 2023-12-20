ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana | Heads of health departments replaced

December 20, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Ramesh Reddy held the position of in-charge DME for the past six years

The Hindu Bureau

In one of her first directives, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu has announced key appointments in the health department. The secretary has issued orders for appointment of in-charge Director of Medical Education (DME) and in-charge Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Dr. B. Triveni, currently serving as the Additional Director of Medical Education, has been designated as the In-charge Director of Medical Education (DME) until further notice, according to official orders issued on Wednesday. Simultaneously, Dr. K Siva Ram Prasad, the Additional Director of Medical Education at Government Medical College, Jagtiyal, has been appointed as In-charge Director of Medical Education (Academic) until further orders. Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy held the position of in-charge DME for the past six years.

New in-charge Director of Public Health appointed

Dr. Ravinder Naik, Additional Director (Leprosy) at the Office of Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, has been appointed as the In-Charge Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Hyderabad until further orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This appointment entails the official release of G. Srinivas Rao, ADPHO/Joint Director (IH) at the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, from the interim role of Director of Public Health & Family Welfare for the State of Telangana.

Dr Rao held the post during the crucial Covid-19 waves. For several months during the pandemic, he was the only official in the State who held press conferences to update the people about the status of the pandemic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US