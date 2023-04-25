DPH talking of faith healing irrational, says Forum for Good Governance

April 25, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Forum for Good Governance, Hyderabad, on Tuesday has written a letter to the State’s Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari requesting to shift Director of Public Health over his controversial remarks.

The letter was written by FGG’s secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy after Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, DPH, made a statement on April 17 while attending an Iftar party. Dr. Rao was narrating an incident in his childhood when he spoke about the time he got injured and was taken to a hospital. Doctors expressed concern and said that only god can save him.

Thereupon, his grandfather took him to a masjid where a maulana (scholar) tied a tayat (amulet) on him. In a few days, the wound was healed and he recovered. He is in the post of Director of Public Health because of the divine power of the tayat, he remarked.

Mr. Padmanabha Reddy highlighted other scenarios as well which included one during Christmas celebrations in 2022, when the DPH stated that coronavirus is under control in the State thanks to the grace of Jesus Christ. Later, on February 12 speaking at a meeting, the DPH said that he belonged to Bhadrachalam growing up under the influence of naxalites and by mistake he took a stethoscope.

Such statements could send wrong signals about the medical and health activities of the government. If he has no faith in modern medicine, he is unfit to hold the post of Director of Health, added Mr. Padmanabha Reddy in the letter.