Domestic investors likely to stay invested despite record high FII outflows from India

The record high Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) outflow may not deter inflows from domestic investors into Indian equity markets as they remain confident of the returns in the medium-term, according to stock analysts.

The markets may remain volatile in the short term owing to the FII selling but will stabilise in the medium term, the analysts said.

“Ordinary investors should be prepared for more volatility in the near term. I advise caution, especially if FII outflows persist” said Trivesh D, Chief Operating Officer of Tradejini, a zero brokerage firm headquartered in Bengaluru.

While FII’s are more opportunistic looking for value wherever it can be found, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) exhibit confidence in the Indian markets, he added.

According to experts, the steady DII buying kept the market buoyant despite the FII outflows. “The structural nature of these investments, which include retirement assets, will not lead to DII selling in the medium term despite a short-term volatility,” said Atul Parakh, CEO, Bigul, a Navi Mumbai based financial brokerage firm.

DIIs are also looking at the current corrections as an opportunity to buy quality stocks at a cheaper price, Mr. Trivesh added.

Both domestic and foreign trends have a bearing on the FII selling, said Mr. Trivesh. “Global factors are the stronger determinants of this FII sell-off. For instance, China’s recent stimulus package—including a reduced reserve requirement, lower mortgage rates, and direct borrowing access for institutional investors from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)—has played a key role” he said.

He also added that rising U.S. bond yields presented an attractive investment opportunity for FII besides the China factor. Domestically, lukewarm earnings and valuations have contributed to the sell off, but not as significant as the global factors, Mr. Trivesh added.

Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. President, too, has introduced a degree of uncertainty to the global and domestic markets alike, the analysts felt.

The comments assume significance as FII’s sold the most in Indian equities in October, making it the worst month in the Indian equity markets for foreign investors, according to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

In October alone, FIIs sold a net ₹94,000 crore in equities, reversing the ₹57,000 crore inflow in the previous month.

Six out of 24 sectors experienced a net selling in October. An analysis of FII flows sector-wise suggest weakening trends. The six sectors including construction materials, automobile and auto parts, consumer services, information technology, oil and gas and consumable fuels and textiles experienced a net selling in September (the latest for which the sector-wise data is available on CMIE). The other category that saw a net selling in the same month was diversified investments.

The opposite trend was noted in the DII segment. The domestic investors were net buyers in the Indian stock market which at the outset signals a divergence in sentiments of the two broad investor categories.

The DIIs bought a little more than ₹1 lakh crore of Indian equities in October, covering for the FII sales. DII sales too shows a nuanced trend where NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) and client investors were net sellers, but proprietary traders were the only net buyers. Client investor category consist of High Networth Individuals (HNI) who are people with liquid assets exceeding ₹5 crore without taking primary residence into account and retail investors through portfolio managers. Proprietary traders include treasury operations of domestic financial institutions.

“Recent market activity shows significant divergence between FII and DII positions in October, driven by distinct factors” said Mr. Parakh.

“The DII buying is predominantly led by mutual funds (via sustained SIP flows averaging ₹15,000 crore monthly), insurance companies (particularly LIC), and pension funds (EPFO, NPS)” he added