Doctors treat 36-year-old woman suffering from ventricular fibrillation

April 05, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 36-year-old woman from Maharashtra who had recurrent episodes of loss of consciousness suggestive of cardiac arrest was implanted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), which saved her life, at KIMS Hospital.

The patient came to the hospital in March 2023, with repeated shocks for ventricular fibrillation (rapid heart rhythm leading to cardiac arrest). She would experience 30 shocks in a single day. She was given 4 different types of intravenous medications and put on a ventilator. Despite these measures, shocks continued, though with less frequency. Then, Dr. B. Hygriv Rao, senior cardiologist, and director, Division of Pacing & Electrophysiology, KIMS Hospital, and his team, designed a special strategy to save the patient.

Initially, neural ganglia, which supplies nerves to the heart, was destroyed by radiofrequency ablation- a novel technique performed by Dr. Nagalaxmi, an anesthetist, with special training in pain management. This helped to a certain extent as the runs of ventricular fibrillation were very less and short. However, the extra beats which were triggering these persisted. Dr. Nagalaxmi said that they had experienced using this technique successfully in five patients previously, who had serious heart rhythms. But this patient was very young and had a normally functioning heart.

After a 2-hour long procedure, there were no runs of fibrillation, and also no extra beats.

The patient was extubated, and the next day she was able to walk freely on her own. She was discharged the next day and came for a follow-up in 2 weeks. She is doing very well with no further symptoms, informed a release.