Doctors remove 10.6 Kg ovarian cyst from a 62-year-old woman

February 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Malla Reddy Hospital successfully remove a 10.6 Kilogram ovarian cyst from a 62-year-old patient. Mallamma, a resident of Medchal, had been experiencing swelling in the abdomen for the past year, with no accompanying pain or breathlessness. After investigating the case, the doctors from the General Surgery department diagnosed it as an ovarian cyst.

Dr Rammohan from Department of General Surgery in the Malla Reddy Hospital said: “The patient is now in good health after the successful procedure. Interestingly, the patient had undergone the removal of gestational sac around 25 years ago. Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs that develop on the ovaries. While the exact cause of ovarian cysts is often unknown, hormonal imbalances, pregnancy, endometriosis, and pelvic infections can increase the likelihood of developing them.”

