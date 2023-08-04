Doctors perform mitral valve procedure on 87-year-old

August 04, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors have successfully performed non-surgical mitral valve procedure on an 87-year-old woman suffering from recurrent heart failures.

The patient, Leela Nair, had a known case of severe mitral regurgitation. The 2-D Echo and TEE investigations done on her indicated severe degenerative prolapse of posterior mitral valve, the cause for severe eccentric mitral regurgitation. She was advised for surgical valve repair/replacement. In view of her advanced age and very high risk for open heart surgery, she was advised trans-catheter mitral valve repair with Mitraclip. Coronary angiogram done showed normal coronaries. After a multidisciplinary heart team meeting, it was decided to go ahead with Mitraclip at the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills. Two Mitra clips were implanted, which is typically done when a single clip is not sufficient to reduce backward blood flow adequately.

Mitral valve regurgitation or leakage of valve, a prevalent heart disease, occurs when the valve between the left heart chambers fails to close properly, leading to the backward leakage of blood.

Dr Ranga Reddy, an interventional cardiologist, said that the area of the prolapse in her was large and was causing severe mitral regurgitation, hence we used 2 clips and that significantly reduced mitral regurgitation. The procedure done through right femoral vein, went uneventful, the patient recovered well and was ambulated within 12 hours.