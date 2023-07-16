Doctors perform ‘awake brain surgery’ on a 30-year-old woman

July 16, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Surgeons at Kamineni Hospital have successfully performed an Awake Craniotomy procedure on a 30-year-old female patient.

An Awake Craniotomy, also known as Awake Brain Surgery, is a procedure performed when the patient is awake which reduces the risk of damaging critical areas of the brain.

The patient hails from Suryapet, and is a homemaker. She had a seizure and was diagnosed with a large brain lesion in the left motor area. Utilising a 3 Tesla MRI scanner with high-end protocols, the medical team gained a comprehensive understanding of the lesion and its impact. After careful evaluation and counseling, an awake craniotomy was performed to remove the lesion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This technique allows real-time assessment of motor functions. The patient experienced seizures during the procedure, but they were promptly controlled. High-resolution ultrasound aided the successful excision of the lesion. The patient experienced temporary weakness that improved over time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.