ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors perform ‘awake brain surgery’ on a 30-year-old woman

July 16, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Surgeons at Kamineni Hospital have successfully performed an Awake Craniotomy procedure on a 30-year-old female patient.

An Awake Craniotomy, also known as Awake Brain Surgery, is a procedure performed when the patient is awake which reduces the risk of damaging critical areas of the brain.

The patient hails from Suryapet, and is a homemaker. She had a seizure and was diagnosed with a large brain lesion in the left motor area. Utilising a 3 Tesla MRI scanner with high-end protocols, the medical team gained a comprehensive understanding of the lesion and its impact. After careful evaluation and counseling, an awake craniotomy was performed to remove the lesion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This technique allows real-time assessment of motor functions. The patient experienced seizures during the procedure, but they were promptly controlled. High-resolution ultrasound aided the successful excision of the lesion. The patient experienced temporary weakness that improved over time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US