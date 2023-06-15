Doctors in Hyderabad perform uninterrupted CPR for an hour, save 35-year-old man

June 15, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Doctors at Citizens Hospital in the city successfully revived a 35-year-old male patient by performing CPR nonstop for an hour. The man experienced chest pain around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, after which he was taken to the hospital. On arrival, he collapsed in the emergency room. Recognising the urgency, Dr. Nikhil Bhargav and Dr. Priyanka Guntur from the emergency, critical care and cardiology team performed CPR for an hour and stabilised him. Following the CPR, a primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI) was performed on the patient to restore blood flow to the heart.