Doctors call for stricter regulations on World No Tobacco Day

May 31, 2023 - HYDERABAD

World No Tobacco Day is marked annually on May 31, dedicated to raising awareness about the detrimental health effects of tobacco use and advocating for effective policies to reduce its consumption.

Telangana has a significant population of tobacco users. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey conducted in 2017, in Telangana the prevalence of tobacco use was 28.2 percent with 20.9 percent adults smoking tobacco and 14.5 percent using smokeless tobacco.

Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad, said that policy advocacy is needed. “Governments should strengthen their tobacco control measures aligning with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. This includes implementing stricter regulations on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship as well as enacting smoke free legislation,” he said.

Apart from cancer, tobacco use is directly linked to heart diseases. Smoking tobacco induces more than 5,000 chemicals including numerous carcinogens into the lungs, blood and organs. Within 10 seconds of the first puff, the toxic chemicals in tobacco smoke reach the brain, heart and other organs. Nicotine narrows veins and arteries which can damage the heart by forcing it to work faster and harder. According to the American Cancer Society, the heart begins to recover within 20 minutes of smoking the last cigarette and the risk of coronary heart disease drops by one to two years, said Dr Tripti Deb, vice-president, Telangana Cardiology Society of India.

Speaking about filtered cigarettes, Dr. Palanki Satya Dattatreya, Chief of Medical Oncology, Renova Sowmya Cancer Centre said that they are no safer than non-filtered ones. Each individual filter is made of thousands of tiny fibres. When a person smokes, these fibres come into the mouth and are inhaled into the lungs.

With regards to tobacco de-addiction, neuromodulation therapy is being used, it is a technology that directly acts upon nerves. It is an FDA-approved treatment for tobacco de-addiction. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is a new technology in psychiatry that is being used for depression and OCD. It is a magnetic field set inside the brain which is converted into electrical current and specific areas of the brain are stimulated. We are the first one to have this TMS for tobacco de-addiction, said Dr. M.S. Reddy, Director of Asha Neuromodulation Clinic.

