Doctors at MCH Jangaon perform 31 deliveries within 24 hours

July 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Jangaon’s Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) witnessed a major feat as a dedicated team of doctors successfully performed a total of 31 deliveries within a span of 24 hours, ie. between Monday and Tuesday.

Among the total, 12 were male and 19 were female babies. The births were classified into 17 normal deliveries and 14 C-sections, and 14 women (eight normal and six C-sections) gave birth for the first time. Additionally, 11 women (five normal deliveries and six C-sections) were welcoming their second child, while six mothers (four normal deliveries and two C-sections) were blessed with their third child.

Dr. Sugunakar Raju, superintendent of MCH Jangaon, expressed immense pride in his team’s unwavering dedication. A group of three skilled doctors, accompanied by support staff, worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth execution of all deliveries and the well-being of the newborns. Following the successful deliveries, 25 mothers who gave birth to their first and second children received KCR Kits, he added.

Notably, this was not the first time that MCH Jangaon achieved such a number. In 2022, the hospital managed to perform 34 deliveries within the same time frame. Health minister Harish Rao took to Twitter on Tuesday and congratulated the entire team of doctors for their commitment towards ‘Arogya Mahila’.

