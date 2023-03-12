ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at KIMS Hospital save life of a nurse from Zambia

March 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The team of doctors who successfully operated upon the nurse from Zambia, in Hyderabad.

A nurse hailing from Zambia was successfully treated by doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The nurse was airlifted to Hyderabad after 7 surgeries were performed in her country, all of which failed.

Dr G Parthasarathy, senior consultant, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopic and Hepato-Pancreaticobiliary Surgery, KIMS Hospital, said that the 35-year-old woman is a mother of three children and was working as a nurse at a hospital in Zambia. Some time ago, a hysterectomy was performed at the hospital where she was working. The surgery developed complications and her intestines were damaged in the process. She was again taken up for surgery to fix the issue but the surgery failed. She underwent repeated surgeries, seven in all, to get the intestinal damage rectified. 

She was shifted to KIMS ICU immediately after arrival. Initially, a 7-hour surgery was performed and sutures were made on the injured intestines. However, as the infection had already spreading, some parts of her intestine were removed. She was kept in ICU for 10 days and after that the doctors performed another surgery to restore the motion. Post-surgery, she recovered well and is finally able to eat normally and has regained her health completely. She flew back to her homeland to reunite with her family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US