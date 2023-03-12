HamberMenu
Doctors at KIMS Hospital save life of a nurse from Zambia

March 12, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The team of doctors who successfully operated upon the nurse from Zambia, in Hyderabad.

A nurse hailing from Zambia was successfully treated by doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Hyderabad. The nurse was airlifted to Hyderabad after 7 surgeries were performed in her country, all of which failed.

Dr G Parthasarathy, senior consultant, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopic and Hepato-Pancreaticobiliary Surgery, KIMS Hospital, said that the 35-year-old woman is a mother of three children and was working as a nurse at a hospital in Zambia. Some time ago, a hysterectomy was performed at the hospital where she was working. The surgery developed complications and her intestines were damaged in the process. She was again taken up for surgery to fix the issue but the surgery failed. She underwent repeated surgeries, seven in all, to get the intestinal damage rectified. 

She was shifted to KIMS ICU immediately after arrival. Initially, a 7-hour surgery was performed and sutures were made on the injured intestines. However, as the infection had already spreading, some parts of her intestine were removed. She was kept in ICU for 10 days and after that the doctors performed another surgery to restore the motion. Post-surgery, she recovered well and is finally able to eat normally and has regained her health completely. She flew back to her homeland to reunite with her family.

