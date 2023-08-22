ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors at govt. hospital in Wanaparthy perform 32 deliveries in 24 hours

August 22, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The babies born at Government General Hospital Wanaparthy.

In an extraordinary feat, doctors at the Government General Hospital Wanaparthy successfully accomplished a remarkable 32 deliveries within a 24-hour span on August 19.

Among these deliveries, a total of 17 were normal deliveries, while 15 were conducted as caesarean sections. Notably, the hospital managed 13 instances of first-time pregnancies, with nine of these cases culminating in successful natural deliveries, and the remaining four necessitating the utilisation of the Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS) procedure. All the 32 mothers and the children are healthy, confirmed the hospital authorities.

This accomplishment stands as a testament to the evolving perceptions of the public. Increasingly, individuals have placed their trust in government hospitals, the proficiency of government-affiliated medical practitioners, and the quality of services dispensed. This is a good and a healthy trend, said hospital superintendent Dr. Narender Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The same hospital had previously performed 28 deliveries within a 24-hour timeframe on June 21. This prior achievement comprised 13 successful normal deliveries, along with 15 caesarean sections, which also included the special instance of a woman giving birth to twins.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US