HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors at govt. hospital in Wanaparthy perform 32 deliveries in 24 hours

August 22, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The babies born at Government General Hospital Wanaparthy.

The babies born at Government General Hospital Wanaparthy.

In an extraordinary feat, doctors at the Government General Hospital Wanaparthy successfully accomplished a remarkable 32 deliveries within a 24-hour span on August 19.

Among these deliveries, a total of 17 were normal deliveries, while 15 were conducted as caesarean sections. Notably, the hospital managed 13 instances of first-time pregnancies, with nine of these cases culminating in successful natural deliveries, and the remaining four necessitating the utilisation of the Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS) procedure. All the 32 mothers and the children are healthy, confirmed the hospital authorities.

This accomplishment stands as a testament to the evolving perceptions of the public. Increasingly, individuals have placed their trust in government hospitals, the proficiency of government-affiliated medical practitioners, and the quality of services dispensed. This is a good and a healthy trend, said hospital superintendent Dr. Narender Kumar.

The same hospital had previously performed 28 deliveries within a 24-hour timeframe on June 21. This prior achievement comprised 13 successful normal deliveries, along with 15 caesarean sections, which also included the special instance of a woman giving birth to twins.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.