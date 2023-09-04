HamberMenu
Doctor drowns in sea while trying to rescue another doctor at Someshwar

September 04, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor, hailing from Ramanagaram, near Bengaluru, drowned in the sea off Someshwar Beach, on Sunday, evening while attempting to rescue his friend, also a doctor, from drowning . His body was found on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as Ashiq Gowda, 30, a surgeon in a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The police said Ashiq Gowda had come to the beach with his colleague Pradeep, a surgeon, and three medical interns. Dr. Gowda and Dr. Pradeep were sitting on ‘Rudra Pade’ (a huge rock) on the beach. Dr. Pradeep slipped and fell into the sea. Dr. Gowda got down to help him but was caught in the under current, while Dr. Pradeep managed to swim back to the coast

The local fishermen joined the police and firemen in the search operation that went on till late on Sunday night. Dr. Gowda’s body was found a few meters away from Rudra Pade on Monday morning, the police said.

