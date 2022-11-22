Doctor Associations launch efforts to end menace of quackery in Telangana 

November 22, 2022 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Doctor associations from across Telangana have taken up the job of ending quackery in the State.

Quacks, also known as Unqualified Medical Practitioners, have become a menace in the society which is causing harm to the general public and also disrupting the healthcare system of the State. The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) of Telangana is one such group which has been fighting a battle against quackery so that the public health does not take a toll.

Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao in September this year had said that quacks are violating the rules by practicing medicine in the name of first-aid centers. He requested all the doctors in the State to send prescriptions of quacks they come across so that appropriate action can be taken against them. In this regard, the HRDA had launched a drive where they sent out a message to all the doctors asking them to share information regarding quacks. Till now, the association has submitted five sets of documents containing numerous prescriptions and details of unqualified doctors. The information is being sent via email to the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC), Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and DPH.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr K Mahesh Kumar, president of HRDA said: “The first two prescriptions were sent in September end, third was sent on October 6, fourth on October 18 and the fifth prescription was sent on November 21. In the latest set we have sent, there are almost 30-35 prescriptions from various districts across the State, out of which it should be noted that 7-8 of these clinics are also present in Hyderabad. It is our duty as doctors to inform the government about such activities so that it can be stopped”

Meanwhile, a senior government official said, “We do know that quackery is a problem and the government has been taking a lot of action in this regard. We have been conducting raids across the State in order to curb quackery. While quacks are the problem, the kind of public awareness also needs to be improved. We are definitely doing our bit but the public only propagates them and nobody comes forward to file a complaint. The government has set up a lot of facilities at the ground level, there are ANM sub-centers, UPHCs, PHCs and basti dawakhanas, now the government will also be setting up ‘palle dawakhanas’, all this is being done so that people visit government facilities instead of going to people without qualifications.”

