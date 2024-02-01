DMRC inaugurates new metro exhibits at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station

February 01, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday inaugurated a range of interactive museum exhibits at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station.

The new exhibits, which incorporate an amalgamation of the history of the DMRC as well as new rail technology, include highlights like a simulator, which allows commuters to have the experience of operating a metro train.

The exhibits also showcase the evolution of the DMRC through a series of montages, as well as life-size models of metro routes. Another exhibit includes an interactive tourist map, which provides an easy-to-use guide for visitors in the Capital, and highlights popular tourist destinations, including heritage sites. Yet another exhibit features an interactive quiz to test commuters’ knowledge about the Delhi Metro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest exhibits are an addition to a pre-existing metro museum at the Patel Chowk Metro Station, which showcases the journey of metro rails in the Capital, and another bigger metro museum is being planned, said DMRC officials.

“DMRC is planning to set up a bigger metro museum at the Supreme Court Metro station on the Blue Line, where these exhibits from Shivaji Stadium will be relocated and many more new exhibits will be further added,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.