Distribution of free ‘prasadam’ begins at Srirangam temple

Following the launch of the free prasadam distribution scheme in temples, laddu and Mysore pak were offered to devotees at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam on Saturday.

Around 4,000 devotees would be given the free prasadam per day from Monday to Thursday and 8,000 from Friday to Sunday. On festive occasion, an additional 5,000 devotees would get the same. Around 25 lakh devotees would be get the free prasadam each year at a cost of ₹1 crore, a press release from the temple said.

Prasadam such as laddu, adhirasam, Mysore pak, and thenkuzhal are to be provided to the devotees throughout the day in the temple.

The deputy mayor and other officials launched the project.