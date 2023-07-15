Displaced residents rue lack of relief measures, water supply in Delhi

July 15, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

Inside an MCD-run primary school in Jaitpur, Yasmin Khatun, 35, sits with a gloomy face, trying to connect with her employer.

The resident of Vasantpur has lost her jhuggi and her source of income to the flooding Yamuna. “I work in a cloth manufacturing unit in our locality which was completely flooded. Now, I neither have a home nor paid work,” she said.

With no safety net to fall on, Ms. Khatun, a single mother, is worried about how she will manage a family of four. She is one of 400 people in Vasantpur who were rescued by the NDRF and are now staying in the school. While some have found refuge in schools, many are now living inside temples and madrasas while the Delhi government has put up scores of tents for the people evacuated from the area between Vasantpur and Madanpur Khadar where one can spot submerged jhuggis and flooded brick-and-mortar houses.

Many said they are yet to receive any relief from the government. Sitting on the edge of the road, Jaswati Devi, 65, said no one has come to offer any relief since her house was flooded. “It’s been four days since our jhuggi was flooded, but nobody came to ask if we were starving or thirsty,” said Ms. Devi. The cluster of 50 jhuggis, completely submerged near Madanpur Khadar is yet to receive any relief from the Delhi government. “We were brought here on Thursday. While the food supply is regular, since Friday morning there is no water in the bathrooms. A tanker arrived in the evening,” said Somun Bibi. With no utensils and vessels, it is difficult to even store water. “How do we manage with such limited water?” she said.

