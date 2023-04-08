Discordant notes threaten to ruin Opposition unity in run-up to 2024 polls

April 08, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - New Delhi

Just a day after the Budget Session that ended with a chorus of Opposition unity, discordant notes from NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar and many others threaten to ruin the pitch. In a television interview, Mr. Pawar, backing industrialist Gautam Adani, said that he was “targeted” and that the demand for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee is futile with the BJP majority in Parliament.

In an interview to news channel NDTV, Mr. Pawar, raised questions about the “background” of U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg group, which in a report accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and round-tripping funds. “One foreign firm or individual made a statement and this created an uproar in the country. There was a ruckus in Parliament over the issue. We had never heard of them before this report. What is their background? And what will be cost of this ruckus on the state of Indian economy? We can not disregard these things. It seems this was targeted,” he said.

Since the allegations are against the BJP, it would be futile to investigate the same through a Joint Parliamentary Committee where BJP will be in majority, he added.

Mr. Pawar’s statement has to be seen in the context of the recently concluded Budget Session of Parliament, where the Opposition displayed rare unity with 20 parties coming together for a flag march on the last day.

Congress rebuts

The Congress was quick to rebut Mr. Pawar’s statement. Congress general secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh, speaking to The Hindu, said, “NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the PM-linked Adani Group issue is real and very serious. But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties, including NCP, are united and will be together in saving the Constitution and our democracy from BJP’s assaults and in defeating the BJP’s divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda.”

However, Mr. Pawar is not the only one queering the pitch. Cracks surface in the tenuous connections between the Opposition parties at the slightest provocation. BRS leader K. Keshav Rao bristled at a question on whether former Congress president Rahul Gandhi could be the consensus Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2024 general election at a joint Opposition press conference on Thursday, where leaders from 20 parties sat together at the dais, reminding the reporters about “distance and differences” among the parties.

Mr. Rao berated the reporters, asking them to let go of their “obsession” with the leadership issue. “A nation will certainly be led by a person, led by a combination of ideologies and programmes. What we are trying to do is to see that kind of programme is on the board that we are all on the same page.”

More voices emerge

The Left parties, which enthusiastically support the Opposition unity cause, also expressed concern over the Congress’s stinginess in sharing space in Karnataka where they are the dominant force. “In Karnataka, the Congress could have easily conceded a seat or two for us but since they see themselves are at striking distance of victory, they outrightly refused to accommodate us,” a Left leader said on the sidelines of the same press conference.

During the session, the Trinamool Congress, which has been vocal about not being part of any formations led by the Congress, joined the Opposition rank, participating in strategy meetings and marches. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), however, went into a sulk over Mr. Gandhi’s Savarkar remarks. The feud was resolved overnight, with Mr. Pawar playing the peacemaker, but it underlined the razor-thin path on which the Opposition parties have to tread together for the next 12 months — between ideological pitfalls and regional interests — to stay united for the general election in May 2024.