Discoms for continuation of existing tariff for 2023-24

November 30, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The two Telangana State Power Distribution Companies (Discoms) – TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL – have not proposed any increase in the retail supply tariff for the year 2023-24 by submitting the existing tariff as part of filing their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARRs) with the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) for the next financial year, on Wednesday.

In their proposal submitted to the Commission, the Discoms stated that Telangana had met a peak power demand (load) of 14,160 megawatt (MW) on March 29, 2022, exceeding the previous year’s peak demand of 13,688 MW. The per capita energy consumption, which was one of the indicators of development, in Telangana was 2,126 units for the year 2021-22 as against all India average of 1,255 units. The plant load factor of 73.87% achieved by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TS-Genco) for 2021-22 was highest in the country as the all India average was 56.5%.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Chairman of TSERC T. Sriranga Rao said: “Telangana Discoms are the best in consumer service by providing 24X7 reliable power supply and developing consumer- friendly mobile app”.

As per the ARRs submitted by the Discoms, the industrial and commercial sales of energy are expected to increase by 13.75% and 15.07%, respectively, in 2023-24 in view of the increase in investments in these sectors across Telangana. Telangana is the only State which is supplying 24x7 reliable power to all categories of consumers including agriculture, Mr. Sriranga Rao said.

Further, the benefits extended by the State Government to different sections of consumers, including 24X7 free power to agricultural pumpsets benefiting 27.62 lakh consumers, free power supply up to 101 units per month to SC and ST domestic consumers, free power supply up to 250 units per month to hair cutting salons run by ‘Nayee Brahmins’ and laundries run by washermen and concession of ₹2 per unit to power looms, poultry farms and spinning mills would continue as per the ARRs, the TSERC Chairman added.