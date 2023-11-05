Discipline helps people succeed in life, says HC Judge

November 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

Discipline helps people succeed in life, said Madras High Court Judge Justice V. Sivagnanam. Speaking at the anniversary celebrations of Heritage Welfare Foundation in Madurai on Sunday, he said, “Being a disciplined person is more important than being educated and revered.”

Besides, being dignified and speaking kind words, according to Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar were some of the other important qualities needed for people to be successful. Speaking about the sport ‘silambam,’ he said, it was intrinsically connected to the culture of Tamil people. Rather than being called a martial art, ‘silambam’ could be more appropriately called a cultural art, he added. Additional Chief Secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Kumar Jayant and media personality C. Gopinath also spoke. Earlier, students who were trained by the foundation performed ‘silambam,’ and other related martial art forms, showcasing their skills. Rukmini Thiagarajan of the Heritage Welfare Association welcomed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.