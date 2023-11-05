HamberMenu
Discipline helps people succeed in life, says HC Judge

November 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Judge Justice V. Sivagnanam speaks at a function in Madurai on Sunday.

Madras High Court Judge Justice V. Sivagnanam speaks at a function in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Discipline helps people succeed in life, said Madras High Court Judge Justice V. Sivagnanam. Speaking at the anniversary celebrations of Heritage Welfare Foundation in Madurai on Sunday, he said, “Being a disciplined person is more important than being educated and revered.”  

Besides, being dignified and speaking kind words, according to Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar were some of the other important qualities needed for people to be successful. Speaking about the sport ‘silambam,’ he said, it was intrinsically connected to the culture of Tamil people. Rather than being called a martial art, ‘silambam’ could be more appropriately called a cultural art, he added. Additional Chief Secretary of Labour Welfare and Skill Development Kumar Jayant and media personality C. Gopinath also spoke. Earlier, students who were trained by the foundation performed ‘silambam,’ and other related martial art forms, showcasing their skills. Rukmini Thiagarajan of the Heritage Welfare Association welcomed.

